Calendar for young people

Argyll and Bute Council’s youth services team has created a calendar full of activities and events to celebrate some of the reasons young people love living and growing up in Argyll and Bute.

A consultation was carried out with 1,055 young people across the area, when they were given the opportunity to choose the top 10 reasons they like Argyll and Bute.

The results were: 1 Safety, 2 Outdoors, 3 Easy to stay in touch, 4 Nature, 5 Quiet and peaceful, 6 Beautiful, 7 Freedom, 8 Sport/recreation, 9 Opportunities, 10 Easy to get involved.

An exciting programme of events was then developed with these in mind and includes a dance show, a photography project, a comedy and confidence workshop, a film festival and lots more.

The council’s policy lead for education, Councillor Yvonne McNeilly said; “Here in Argyll and Bute we have young people to be proud of - young people who are great ambassadors for the area, and who work hard to make Argyll and Bute the wonderful place it is.

“It is fantastic that we will be hosting a whole range of events to celebrate them, their achievements, and why Argyll and Bute is great place to live, work and learn.”

For the full list of events for young people in Argyll and Bute, visit: https://www.youngscot.org/local-authorities/argyll-and-bute/