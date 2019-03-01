Butesong music festival strikes a chord

Two-day songwriting music festival Butesong was held at the Glenburn Hotel last weekend, with music fans and the artists on stage having a ball.
Organiser JJ Gilmour was delighted with the festival’s second time on Bute, featuring acts including Idlewild frontman Roddy Woomble, Chris Difford and Jill Jackson.
He said: “It went very well indeed. The artists loved it. That’s always a bit of a concern, as we hope they get out of it everything they could.
“It was lovely. We will definitely be back again next year. The hotel staff were delighted as you could imagine, and I think Bute really benefited from it.
“It was brilliant. It was just great all round. We were really pleased with the weekend.”