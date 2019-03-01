Butesong music festival strikes a chord

Two-day songwriting music festival Butesong was held at the Glenburn Hotel last weekend, with music fans and the artists on stage having a ball.

Organiser JJ Gilmour was delighted with the festival’s second time on Bute, featuring acts including Idlewild frontman Roddy Woomble, Chris Difford and Jill Jackson.

JJ Gilmour, performing at Butesong. Photo by Iain Cochrane.

He said: “It went very well indeed. The artists loved it. That’s always a bit of a concern, as we hope they get out of it everything they could.

“It was lovely. We will definitely be back again next year. The hotel staff were delighted as you could imagine, and I think Bute really benefited from it.

“It was brilliant. It was just great all round. We were really pleased with the weekend.”

Adriana Spina, performing at Butesong. Photo by Iain Cochrane.