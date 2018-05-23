Buteman news in brief round-up

A community engagement team led by Cleland Sneddon, chief executive of Argyll and Bute Council, will be at Rothesay Academy on June 12, 6.30-8.30pm, to hear what you have to say about public services. Any queries, email localgovreview@argyll-bute.gov.uk.

Bute Highland Dance Festival’s charity dance, the Fun Fling, raised £97.10. This was rounded up to £100 and presented to local radio station Bute Island Radio. Rothesay welcomed over 100 dancers from across Scotland at this year’s festival, held on April 28.

Nominations for the upcoming community council by-elections on June 28 will close on May 24 at 4pm. There are currently 13 vacancies at Bute Community Council. Nomination packs are available at customer service points and www.argyll-bute.gov.uk/elections.

A rare opportunity to experience works from the Argyll Art Collection, including pieces by Anne Redpath and Elizabeth Blackadder, is presented by Cowal Open Studios, at Dunoon Burgh Hall until June 2 and Tighnabruaich Gallery until June 3.