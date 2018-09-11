Buteman helps Canadian man trace his family tree

A Canadian man has managed to trace the family of his Bute cousin thanks to the Buteman.

Wilfrid Morrison (70) is researching his family tree and was hoping to find out more about chartered accountant David Cuthbert, who lived in Rothesay until his death in 1983. Wilfrid from Mississauga, near Toronto, last month told the Buteman about his search. Which has now paid off.

He said: “My second cousin contacted me after seeing the article . She lives in Newfoundland, Canada of all places and was able to fill in the necessary blanks in my tree.

“I was able to tell her about her great grandparents in exchange. Next June, we plan to meet at her father’s town and catch up on more details. Many thanks for your help.”