ButeFest 2019: First acts announced and tickets on sale

Tickets are now on sale for this year’s ButeFest, with the first acts now announced for the annual music festival at Ettrick Bay in July.

The first two acts announced for the fifth ButeFest, held on the weekend of July 26-28, are both from the Kingdom of Fife.

Rock legends Big Country will bring hits including ‘In a Big Country’ and ‘Chance’. Joining them will be folk duo The Coaltown Daisies, who have thrilled the ButeFest crowd in previous years.

Also revealed so far are Lucy Spraggan and Fallen Arches.

Tickets are also available at The Dressing Room and Musicker.