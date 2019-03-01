Bute youngsters’ ‘panto-mini’

The middle of February seems an unusual time to be putting on a panto, but then again, the timing was not the only unusual thing about Achievement Bute’s ‘panto-mini’– Aladdin, which – was staged at the Discovery Centre last week.

The performance was the first major event there since the recent re-roofing of the building.

Achievement Bute's panto Aladdin. Photo by Nina McDonald.

The show’s cast were all children under the age of 16, some of whom acted live on stage, whilst others performed in the filmed sequences which were projected onto the cinema screen in front of three sell-out audiences.

As you would expect from a panto, there were bucket-loads of jokes, audience participation, singing and dancing. But there was also amazing puppetry, and the filming, lighting, sound, and other technical special effects were all the responsibility of children who were assisted by Achievement Bute’s team of staff and volunteers.

The whole show was over in an hour, but although this might have been a “mini” panto, it certainly provided “maximum” entertainment to those lucky enough to see it.