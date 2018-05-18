Bute writers book more success

Writers and friends Anne Charnock and Nina Allan continue to receive recognition in what has been an award winning year for the pair.

Nina, who picked up best novel title at the British Science Ficition Awards earlier this year for her book The Rift, has now bagged The Kitschies coveted Red Tentacle for best novel.

Speaking about her latest award, Nina said: “It was wonderful. A real surprise again. I wasn’t actually there for the ceremony in London. But my editor was there and collected the tentacle on my behalf.

“I’m very happy. It’s brought a lot of attention to the book. You don’t go out looking for these things, but when they come along they are very helpful. This award was especially exciting because the other books up for the award were all extremely interesting, very strong books.

“So to be on such a strong shortlist it makes it exciting and all the more pleasing when you get picked out from such talented colleagues.”

Meanwhile, Anne is delighted to be one of the six finalists vying for the Arthur C Clarke Award on July 18, for her novel Dreams Before the Start - a character driven book which focuses on future possibilities in fertility science.

The award is given to the best science fiction novel first published in the UK during the previous year.

This follows her best short fiction gong at the British Science Fiction Awards.

Anne said: “It’s a huge honour to get shortlisted for the Arthur C Clarke Award. It’s a very long standing and prestigious award.

“The competition was very tough as there were some brilliant books published in 2017. And it’s difficult to say if there is a front runner. I think it’s an open field. It’s a dream come true to even reach the shortlist.

“It’s been an amazing year for me. Just unbelievable.”