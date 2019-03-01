Bute will move on after Alesha trial

Following the end of the trial into Alesha MacPhail’s tragic death, the people of Bute are now looking to move forward after one of the most difficult times the island has faced.

Last week 16-year-old Aaron Campbell was found guilty of the abduction, rape and murder of six-year-old Alesha by a unanimous verdict.

Alesha MacPhail

Following this shocking crime the local community has remained strong.

Reverend Owain Jones of the United Church of Bute, said: “After the trauma of Alesha’s murder in July, she and her family have been constantly in everyone’s thoughts.

“They are at the epicentre of this. There will inevitably be others who have been especially profoundly affected, and, again, the community will be aware and supportive of them.

“There is an air of unreality to something that’s terribly real, and nothing feels the same after it. But this is a very resilient little island community, and we will cope.

“There is an abiding sense of deep gratitude for the sensitivity and conspicuous thoroughness with which the police and other agencies took us through an incredibly difficult time, and that has left us with a stronger foundation for coping with the future.”

Len Scoullar, councillor for the Isle of Bute and Provost of Argyll and Bute, said: “Words cannot begin to explain the pain and anguish being felt by everyone in our very caring community here on Bute.

“Alesha will never be forgotten by the people of Bute, and my thoughts are with Alesha’s loved ones at this most awful time.”