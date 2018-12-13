Bute weather: Snow and ice warning as blizzards set to hit island

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy snow and blizzards between midday on Saturday and Sunday 10am.

Heavy snow and blizzards may develop across Scotland and northern England, including Bute, with a risk of freezing rain in places.

Forecasters warn that it could cause possible travel delays on roads, stranding some vehicles and passengers. The severe weather could lead to delays or cancellations to rail and air travel. And some rural communities could become cut off.

Power cuts may occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected

There is also a chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces. Untreated pavements and cycle paths might be impassable because of black ice.