Bute theatre maker in national group

A 22-year-old from Bute has been selected from nationwide auditions to form the Scottish Youth Theatre National Ensemble 2019.

After auditioning young hopefuls in Inverness, Dundee, Stirling, Edinburgh and Glasgow, Scottish Youth Theatre has unveiled the 20 talented young people who will form the 2019 National Ensemble, and a young local theatre maker has made the final line up.

Hannah Hassan from Bute, who is in the Scottish Youth Theatre National Ensemble 2019.

Hannah Hassan applied along with 110 other young people to join the 2019 national company and she met her fellow company members for the first time recently.

Launched in 2017, the Scottish Youth Theatre National Ensemble is a company made up of young people aged 16 - 25 who have displayed great potential as theatre makers.

The experience lasts a year and participants will collaborate with professional theatre practitioners, including lead artist Brian Ferguson, to develop their skills.

In the summer, they will work intensively for five weeks to devise a new piece of work which they will tour across Scotland in July.

Hannah grew up in Bahrain but moved to Bute for her studies and work. She is very excited about her membership of the 2019 Ensemble.

She said: “I am looking forward to the year ahead and working with some of Scotland’s up and coming theatre makers.

“I cannot wait to see what doors this opportunity will open.”

SYT’s creative producer Mahri Reilly said: “Selecting the 2019 company was an inspirational but challenging process. There were so many promising candidates that it was really difficult to whittle the company down to 20.

“Hannah showed an enormous amount of potential and we can’t wait to see how she develops as an artist and contributes to the 2019 company. Watch this space!”

Scottish Youth Theatre are currently raising funds for the summer tour and anyone interested in sponsoring or donating are encouraged to get in touch by emailing creative producer Mahri Reilly – enquiries@scottishyouththeatre.org.