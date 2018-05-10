Bute retreat up for charity of the year award

Bute-based charity Calum’s Cabin is delighted to have been shortlisted for the Charity of the Year award at this year’s Scottish Charity Awards.

Calum’s Cabin, set-up in 2009 in memory of Calum Speirs who died in 2007 from a brain tumour, is up against five other charities for the prestigious prize, with the winner to be announced on June 14.

Calum’s mum Caroline Speirs is delighted with this recognition for the charity.

She said: “It’s incredible. In comparison with some of the other categories and larger charities it’s amazing to think that Calum’s Cabin can be in with all the other nominations.

“It makes Duncan, Jen and I exceedingly proud. It’s an honour to be shortlisted.

“It’s not a single person in a single way. Whether it be volunteers in our charity shop, whether it be those who will volunteers to clean the cabin on a weekly basis.

“Or any of our fundraisers. We had over 400 people walking for Calum’s Cabin in the Glasgow Kilt Walk recently.

“Whether it be an individual business or trust that has supported Calum’s Cabin in any way throughout the UK.

“All our followers on social media, local people or the wider community.

“It’s everybody together that has got Calum’s Cabin to the stage it’s at today.”

Caroline believes the charity owes a lot to Bute, and vice-versa. She said:“The charity helps 130 families come to Calum’s Cabin every year. This helps local businesses.

“It’s three families per week come here, that the charity donates spending money to, which they spend locally on the island.

“There are also families that come back and rent on the island because they loved it here so much.

“There are families that we know who stayed with us years ago and come back to Bute on a yearly basis.

“Bute holds a huge part in people’s hearts. The island does so much for the charity. And the charity does so much for the island.”

Run annually by the Scottish Council for Voluntary Organisations (SCVO), the public can vote in the People’s Choice Award – choosing from the 40 organisations nominated in the Scottish Charity Awards - by visiting www.scvo.org.uk/vote - before May 18.

Caroline added: “Anybody who would like to vote for us should do so online. And we will put voting sheets in the charity shop for people who don’t have the internet.”

Anna Fowlie, chief executive, SCVO, said: “I am so looking forward to my first Scottish Charity Awards as chief executive of SCVO.

“We know there is fantastic work going on in our communities thanks to third sector organisations, from national charities to local volunteer groups, and the awards are a great way of celebrating and recognising those involved.

“As always, the calibre of this year’s finalists highlights not only their creativity, tenacity and innovation, but also the diverse variety of charitable work across the country.

“All of our finalists are so deserving and I would encourage people to support their favourite by voting in the People’s Choice Award.”