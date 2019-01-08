Bute residents urged to respond to parliamentary speed limit consultation

Proposed legislation which looks to reduce the speed limit in urban and residential areas has been put out for consultation by the Scottish Parliament’s Rural Economy and Connectivity committee.

The bill, which is being proposed by the Scottish Greens along with SNP backing, could see the speed limit in most urban and residential streets reduced from 30mph to 20mph.

Now, Scottish Conservative MSP Donald Cameron is urging local residents across Bute to take part in the consultation exercise and make their views known.

Donald Cameron MSP said: “Whether you are in favour of changing residential speed limits or not, it is clear that this bill will have an impact on local communities if it is passed, so it is very important that MSPs are aware of people’s opinions on it.

“Several constituents have already been in contact with me about it, so it is vital that all views are taken into account and a sensible decision is taken.

“I would urge local residents to fill in the survey before the deadline on 28th January.”

Individuals and organisations can submit responses until January 28 here.