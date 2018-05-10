Bute remembers the fallen

The Bute branch of the Royal British Legion held a well attended VE Day Service of Remembrance at Rothesay Cenotaph last Saturday.

The service was conducted by Reverend Andrew Swift. With wreaths laid by Argyll & Bute Provost Len Scoullar and Deputy Lord Lieutenant for Bute Stewart Shaw.

Photo by Iain Cochrane'L-R: Stewart Shaw - Deputy Lieutenant for Bute; Tom Muir, President - Isle of Bute Branch, Royal British Legion; Len Scoullar - Provost for Argyll and Bute.

Isle of Bute Royal British Legion president Tom Muir said: “There was a good number of people there. The weather was fine and the numbers were up on last year. I think people are more aware of these services now.

“We had a very nice service. The whole thing went quite smoothly. And I think everybody that was there went away quite happy.”

Photo by Iain Cochrane. Len Scoullar - Provost of Argyll and Bute lays a wreath.