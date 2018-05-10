Bute remembers the fallen

VE Day Service of Remembrance that the Bute Branch of the Royal British Legion held in Rothesay. Photo by Iain Cochrane
The Bute branch of the Royal British Legion held a well attended VE Day Service of Remembrance at Rothesay Cenotaph last Saturday.

The service was conducted by Reverend Andrew Swift. With wreaths laid by Argyll & Bute Provost Len Scoullar and Deputy Lord Lieutenant for Bute Stewart Shaw.

Photo by Iain Cochrane'L-R: Stewart Shaw - Deputy Lieutenant for Bute; Tom Muir, President - Isle of Bute Branch, Royal British Legion; Len Scoullar - Provost for Argyll and Bute.

Isle of Bute Royal British Legion president Tom Muir said: “There was a good number of people there. The weather was fine and the numbers were up on last year. I think people are more aware of these services now.

“We had a very nice service. The whole thing went quite smoothly. And I think everybody that was there went away quite happy.”

Photo by Iain Cochrane. Len Scoullar - Provost of Argyll and Bute lays a wreath.

Photo by Iain Cochrane. 'Rick (L), former Royal Marines and Falklands veteran chatting with Gordon Scott (R) former Royal Navy and World War Two Veteran.

