Bute recipient in Queen’s New Year Honours list

Two women from Bute have been named in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours list.

Cancer Research UK volunteer Winifred Stewart Muir from Rothesay has been named a Medallist of the Order of the British Empire for services to Cancer research.

Bute Museum history curator Anne Robson Speirs from Rothesay was also named as a Medallist of the Order of the British Empire For services to

Education and Historic Heritage on the Isle of Bute.

The New Year’s Honours List 2019 recognises the outstanding achievements of people across the United Kingdom.

Awards include a damehood for model, actress and singer Lesley Lawson (aka Twiggy); a knighthood for record breaking cricketer Alastair Cook following his retirement from international cricket; a knighthood for award-winning author Philip Pullman, for services to literature; a knighthood for Dr Jeremy Farrar, Director of the Wellcome Trust; CBE for award winning actress Sophie Okonedo; a CBE for musician Nicola Benedetti; a CBE for children’s author Julia Donaldson; a CBE for journalist Chris Packham; an OBE for Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas; an MBE for Paralympic Head Coach Paula Dunn; and following England’s successful World Cup run in the Summer, an OBE for England Football manager Gareth Southgate; and an MBE for captain Harry Kane.

In total 1,148 people have received an award.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has paid tribute to more than 100 Scottish recipients in The Queen’s New Year Honours list.

There is a Knighthood for Professor Michael Ferguson for services to science and Damehoods for Ann Gloag for services to business and philanthropy, and Louise Martin for services to sport.

Those receiving CBEs include Nicola Benedetti, Professor Iain McInnes, Diana Murray, Professor Robert Bartlett, Kate Caithness and Susan Douglas-Scott.

George ‘Doddy’ Weir, Stephen Coleman, Joan Aitken, Donald Cameron, Thomas ‘Tommy’ Smith, Baroness Ford, Maureen Campbell and Paul Okroj will all receive OBEs.

There are MBEs for, amongst others, Andrew Dytch, Belinda Roberts, Mamun-Ur-Rashid, Duncan MacInnes, Jane Campbell Morrison, Jane Bruce, Victoria McCarthy, Peter Scarlett, Jennifer Minto, Mario Di Maio, John Davidson and Carol Burt-Wilson.

Detective Superintendent Sara Buchanan, Assistant Chief Constable Nelson Telfer and Police Constable Liam Fitzpatrick will receive The Queen’s Police Medal. Scottish Fire and Rescue Service Group Manager Brenda Gillan and Community Firefighter Kevin Phillip will accept The Queen’s Fire Service Medal and Paul Gowens at the Scottish Ambulance Service, will receive The Queen’s Ambulance Service Medal.

The First Minister said: “The Queen’s New Year Honours list highlights the exceptional achievements of Scots whose outstanding service and dedication has made a lasting contribution to their communities.

“Recipients’ interests range from arts and education to business, medicine and science and includes those who have again excelled while promoting our country on the world’s sporting stage. This year, it is also fitting that a number of people who have done so much to help mark the centenary of World War One have been honoured.

“I also want to extend my congratulations to emergency service personnel who have been awarded The Queen’s Fire, Police or Ambulance Service Medals. Our emergency services deserve our continued gratitude for helping to keep people and communities across Scotland safe, every day of the year.”