Bute ramblers get their shoes on for some great walks

Bute Ramblers have announced their upcoming programme of weekly walks.

The group have a busy October ahead. This Saturday they will meet at 8.15am at West Kirk car park before heading off to Kilmarnock Hill for a five mile walk as part of Cowal Fest. The following Saturday the group will take a six mile Tree foliage walk by Lochs Dhu and Fad, setting off from the Discovery Centre at 10am.

On October 20 the ramblers will meet at 9.45am to get the bus to Kingarth from Guildford Square for an eight mile walk to Ardbeg via Airfield & West Island Way.

On October 27 the group will catch the 9am ferry before taking on the three bays walk: Wemyss Bay, Inverkip Bay and Lunderston Bay to Cardwell Garden Centre. Call 07502475922 for more info.