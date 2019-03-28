Bute puppeteer marks World Puppet Day

Alison Clark of The Triple Aspect Puppet Company marked World Puppet Day last Thursday (March 21) despite only finding out about it recently.

Based at Deanhood Place in Rothesay, Alison hopes to do more next year when the annual event comes around.

The puppet maker said: “Any day that celebrates the arts is important. But this is the first time I have been aware of World Puppet Day.

“There are quite a few puppet groups on social media, and I only found out about this day through them.

“Next year I will certainly be doing something about it, hold events. I’m definitely hoping to raise more awareness of this day next year.

“It took my by surprise this year. So all I could do was promote it on the internet and try to spread the word as best I could.”

Alison is busy with her puppet company all year round. She said: “I have a workshop at Deanhead Place where people come in and learn how to make puppets.

“I have got the Victorian weekend in Millport to do at the end of April.

“And I am working with the Tailspinners writing group. We have written something related to the theme of the moon.

“We are hoping to have something on at the library in June or July.”

Alison also performed Punch and Judy at the Rothesay Gala last year, the first time it had been performed on the promenade for more than half a century, which “got a great reaction”.