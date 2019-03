Primary pupils across the island took part in World Book Day last week, with some dressing up as characters from their favourite books.

North Bute Primary pupils visited Mount Stuart where they were shown a selection of books from the attraction’s collection of more than 20,000 books – some of which are hundreds of years old.

Pupils at St Andrew's Primary in Rothesay still managed to play badminton while dressed up.

In addition, pupils at Rothesay Primary and St Andrew’s Primary dressed up and held events in their schools.

These Rothesay pupils showed their love for books.

St Andrew's pupils dressed up as characters from The Wizard of Oz.

Pupils at St Andrew's Primary School in Rothesay dressed up as Gangsta Granny.

Even staff at St Andrew's Primary School in Rothesay got dressed up

