Bute porters give insight into their jobs

Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) porters Alex McGowan and Jack Paterson are based at Victoria Hospital.

Both are integral to the smooth running of the local community hospital. The portering team work flexibly and are an essential service to help maintain various HSCP departments and staff productivity.

Jack hammered home the importance of teamwork.

He said: “As a team we feel privileged to be involved in building relationships with patients, we get the opportunity to know patients on a more one-to-one basis. We provide a listening ear, sympathising as well as empathising with others.

“We do recognise that the healthcare experiences people take away with them depends on the interaction they have with HSCP staff. As a team we are always developing our own services to meet better outcomes for patients.

“We are also well-known for engaging in a bit of good old fashioned banter as this does help patients feel better.

“Having a giggle and being able to bring a smile to patients’ faces is particularly rewarding and makes our job very worthwhile. It is a very true saying that ‘laughter is the best medicine’.”

While the porters like making new friends they are also happy to see patients go home.

Alex said: “The best part of our job is seeing somebody going home. Let’s be honest, nobody wants to be in hospital.

“They miss the comforts of their own environment, independent living, family and friends.

“It is great to spot their bags packed, and patients dressed in their own clothing always highlights a sense of recovery, wellness or self-management of their condition, it really does promote their individualism and autonomy.

“The final ‘cheerio’ at the front door is always a happy and welcomed patient milestone.”

The porters enjoy living and working on Bute. They bask in the islander lifestyle and the closeness of the local community.

“Living on the island is like having an extended family of people who really do care about each other and it really does offer a sense of security living in such a small rural community,” added Alex.