Bute petition delight

Organisers of the Stand Up For Bute petition are pleased that concerns on the island have been recognised by Argyll and Bute Council.

SNP branch convenor Isobel Strong and Bute Community Council chairwoman Marlene Hill are delighted with Argyll and Bute Council’s introduction of a new logo and strapline created for the island: ‘Choose Bute, Love Bute’.

Isobel Strong said: “I believe that this outcome demonstrates that things can be changed when people are willing to listen.

“I understand that all council employees on Bute will affix the logo and strapline to their outgoing email, and any wall panels used in council premises will carry this dedicated logo thus providing visibility and promotion of the Bute community and ensuring that any risk of diminution is significantly reduced.”

Marlene Hill added “As a community council we are not a discussion forum but are here to work to change things that we consider to be wrong.

“The council officers have listened to our concerns and have reacted positively to them. We are grateful for the support of councillors Jim Findlay and Jean Moffat, for taking this forward on our behalf and preparing to present our petition to the council. We also wish to thank all those who signed the petition: You stood up for Bute.”

Argyll and Bute MSP Michael Russell said: “This is a great example of a positive outcome forced by a community coming together and making its voice heard.

“It is vital that we promote all communities in Argyll and Bute as the attractive places to live and visit that they are.”