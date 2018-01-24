Bute news round-up

Argyll and Bute Council is inviting people to give their views on the its Gaelic Language Plan, which will address the needs of those who see Gaelic as a major part of their lives.

People are invited to provide feedback on the draft plan by February 19.

You can access it at www.argyll-bute.gov.uk/gaelic and send your thoughts to gaelic@argyll-bute.gov.uk.

Meanwhile, tickets for the Butesong songwriters festival, featuring Rab Noakes and Caezar, on February 2/3 at the Glenburn Hotel, are on sale now, £35 for the weekend, or £20 for a day, from www.jjgilmour.co.uk/.

Elsewhere, Isle of Bute Jazz Festival presents Rothesay’s next jazz concert on Sunday, February 4 at the 292 Club, featuring John Burgess and The Ugly Bug Ragtime 3. Doors 2pm. Tickets are available on line at www.butejazz.com and from Brechin’s On Bridgend Street in Rothesay.

And, Rothesay Golf Club’s AGM will be held in the clubhouse on February 15, at 7.30pm. Members are requested to attend. The AGM will consider the captain’s report, treasurer’s report and the convenor’s report. Office-bearers and members of the committee will also be elected for 2018-19.

Also, the first meeting of Port Bannatyne Rural in 2018 was chaired by vice-president Wilma Cameron. After conducting the business session she introduced the speaker, Mrs Anne Berrich, who had recently been on a cruise along the Norwegian coast. She had called at many different places and had a full photographic record of all the places - even a picture of the midnight sun! The stories she had to tell made it a very interesting evening.