Bute news digest

To mark its 40th birthday this year the Argyll and Bute Trust will provide a grant of £2500 to an individual or community group in the original Argyll and Bute Area.

To apply for funding (by March 6), write to 31 Ardbeg Road, Rothesay, PA20 0NL. Please mark the envelope with the reference 18/40/GA.

Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership’s (HSCP) award programme for nurses and midwives to recognise excellence in the delivery of care is to return this year after being introduced in 2017. To nominate an HSCP employee who you feel has gone the extra mile then go to www.bit.do/ABexcellenceawards

A Self-Directed Support Workshop will take place on Tuesday (February 6) at 11.30pm, at Moat Centre, Stuart Street, Rothesay. ACUMEN and Mental Health Foundation will work with service users and carers to look at ways self-directed support could work across Argyll and Bute. Email Fiona@acumennetwork.org