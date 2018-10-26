Bute Museum volunteer’s poem tribute to war fallen

A volunteer at Bute Museum has written a poem to those who have fallen fighting for their country, to mark the upcoming armistice centenary.

Bute Museum custodian Eugene Haggerty (64) explained more about why he wrote ‘A Mother’s son’.

Eugene Haggerty with his poem.

He said: “Basically because it’s coming up the armistice anniversary. The idea to do this had been kicking about with me for a few years.

“My great grandfather Thomas Haggerty was in the First World War. And my father fought in the Second World War as well.

“I’m a singer and guitarist anyway, so I pick up ideas for songwriting.

“I have no idea where this one manifested itself. I don’t know where it came from. It came out and that’s it. I’m happy with it.

“I sometimes feel that somebody wrote it through me, the way it came out.”

Eugene hopes the younger generation reads his poem.

He said: “It’s in memory of the guys that have fallen.

“I hope it can maybe enlighten some of the youngsters of the crazy things that happened years ago.

“If it makes them ask questions and sparks a debate then it was worth it. As these people should never be forgotten.

“They gave up their lives for our freedom. We should never forget that and forever be grateful.”

‘A Mother’s Son’

There ye lie son. Cauld in the grun. Shot by a Sojur. We called the Hun. You never knew him. He never you knew you. But you never seen. Another days sun. It hud tae start sumwer. So it stertit wie you. The Bayonets. The Bullets. The Mustard gas too.

They fed you a line. Said “It willny last long”. Well it didnae for them. That fell at the Somme. God did nae body see. Ye wur only a wean? A puir mothers son. She’d never see again. Ye perished fur nuthin’. But ye wurny yersel. Millions died wie ye- Died where they fell.

But whit a don’t understaun. Is efter causin aw that pain. 27 year later. They dae it again? So there ye aw lie boys. Cauld in the grun. Laid beside uthers. Who were sumbudy’s son.