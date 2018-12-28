Bute man wins housing association prize draw hamper

One share member from each of ACHA’s four operating areas have been picked in the prize draw to receive a delicious hamper of festive goodies.

Among last year’s winners was Mr Martin from Rothesay.

Life membership of ACHA (Argyll Community Housing Association) is available to anyone over the age of 16 residing in Argyll and Bute for £1.

Share members are entitled to attend the association’s AGM, elect area committees and the board of management – the governing bodies that direct ACHA.

This means having a real say in how ACHA is run.

Four hampers are awarded to current members each December in the prize draw.

The winners of this year’s hampers are: Helensburgh & Lomond – Mrs J Lindsay, Helensburgh; Bute & Cowal – Mr D Martin, Rothesay; Oban, Lorn & Isles – Ms G Boardman, Jura; Mid Argyll & Kintyre – Mr K Docherty, Campbeltown.

ACHA chairman Jim Milne said: “ACHA’s board of management hope that the hampers will bring some more cheer into our members’ celebrations this Christmas, and wish all of ACHA’s tenants and members, winners or not, a safe and prosperous 2019.”

Anyone meeting the membership criteria just needs to complete an application form and pay their pound.

There are a few simple rules which are explained on the application form and at www.acha.co.uk.

Application forms for ACHA membership are available in all ACHA offices, at www.acha.co.uk and by phoning Lesley Lindsay on 01546 605971.