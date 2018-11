Bute’s representative in Keep Scotland Beautiful was joined by three representatives from Kilmun Shore Pickers, who compete in the same competition.

Bute in Bloom chairman Iain Gillespie said: “The ladies were shown around Rothesay and impressed with Ardencraig Nursery.

They were amazed that they had never heard of the nursery before and are talking about bringing their group over to see it.

“Kilmun have aspirations of upgrading their village and we extend our best wishes to them.”