Bute groups encouraged to seek funds

Argyll and Bute MP Brendan O’Hara (SNP) is encouraging local charities and good causes to apply for over £3 million of funding that has been raised by the players of People’s Postcode Lottery.

Applications are open until February 20, where a whole host of good causes from social enterprises to voluntary groups and registered charities are eligible to apply for grants of between £500 and £20,000.

The financial support is available through three different trusts that are all funded entirely by players of People’s Postcode Lottery with the sole purpose of supporting people and their communities across Great Britain. The three trusts are People’s Postcode Trust, Postcode Community Trust and Postcode Local Trust.

Mr O’Hara said: “Funding from People’s Postcode Lottery’s players makes a huge difference to thousands of good causes across the country. I know that there are many good causes in my constituency that would love a cash boost for a specific project and I would encourage any local charities or good causes who are looking for funding to apply as soon as possible.”

For more information and to apply visit the trusts’ websites: www.postcodetrust.org.uk; www.postcodelocaltrust.org.uk; www.postcodecommunitytrust.org.uk.