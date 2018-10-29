Bute group set to ramble

Bute Ramblers have announced their upcoming programme of weekly walks, with something for everyone for all levels this coming month.

The group have a busy October ahead, kicking off with their AGM this Thursday (November 1) at the old First Aid Hall, at 5.30pm..

They kick-off their walks for the month on Saturday (November 3) on the Gold Medal Route: Skipper Wood - Golf Course -Roseland Park/Jam Jar Cafe. Meet at 10am at the Discovery Centre. For more details contact Margaret 07585325002.

A week later on November 10 the group will take on the 12 miles walk from Kelly Burn to Cornalees returning via Leapmoor Wood and Blood Moss. The group will meet at 9am on the ferry to Wemyss Bay. Contact Jim A on 07717833913 for more details.

On November 17 the group will take on the West Island Way, walking six miles from Rhubodach to Port Bannatyne. The ramblers will catch the 8.19am bus north from Guildford Square to do this walk. Call Patrick 07734291751 for more information.

And the final walk of the month takes place on November 24, a seven mile route from Glecknabae to Ardnagave Hill on the Pulling Burn circular. The group will meet at 10am at West Kirk car park before heading off in their cars to the walk start. For more details contact Jim A 07717833913.