Bute Astronomical Society’s first meeting of the new year takes place next Monday (January 14), 7.30pm at St Paul’s Hall, Rothesay.

On the agenda is a review of the Rendlesham UFO case, followed by ‘The Voyage Home’ an intergalactic journey, while the evening will be concluded by the monthly topic ‘Skies over Bute’.

Admittance as always is free and anyone who is interested is most welcome to attend.