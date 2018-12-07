Bute group’s latest meeting will be literally out of this world

Bute Astronomical Society’s last meeting of 2018 is planned for this Monday (December 10), St Paul’s Hall, Rothesay, 7.30pm.

Next to the availability of the 2019 Basoc calendars the topics of this evening will be ‘The Basoc Newsdesk’ looking back at a very successful Kingarth Skywatch .

This will be followed by the group’s regular feature ‘Skies over Bute’, looking at the celestial menu for the coming month into the new year. Free admittance and all welcome.

The group’s meetings take place on the second Monday of every month, with astronomical news from around the world. The meetings also feature special presentations by guest speakers. See https://buteastronomical.wordpress.com/ for more.