Bute group rambles on three more times before end of year

Bute Ramblers have three more walks planned for this year, which are open for members of the public to attend.

This Saturday the group will walk the six miles from Mount Stuart to Kingarth via Knocknicol Wood and West Island Way. Stopping off at a hotel for a Christmas Lunch. The group will meet at 9.45am to catch the bus south from Guildford Square.

On Saturday, December 15, Bute Ramblers will head from Glenbranter to Dunans Castle on a 10 mile walk. The group plan to head to the start point in their cars, leaving West Kirk Car Park at 10am, with a picnic for lunch.

Following a break for Christmas, Bute Ramblers return for a ‘Hogmanay Mystery’ themed walk , with the five mile walk’s route still to be revealed. The group is due to meet at 9.45am.

For more information on any of these walks call Jim C on 07502475922 or Susan on 07766284276.