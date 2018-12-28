Bute foodbank delivers Christmas cheer on the island

The Spirit of Christmas was well and truly alive at Bute Oasis over the festive period.

As previously reported in the Buteman, the Rothesay foodbank was spreading Christmas cheer for the fifth year in a row, giving out hampers to local families.

The volunteers at Bute Oasis.

Since opening five years ago the Argyle Street shop has allocated 4000 food parcels and raised £130,000 for charity. Last week it was able to deliver 102 hampers from donations made to the foodbank by kind islanders.

Angela Callaghan from Bute Oasis, was full of thanks for the support from local people again at Christmas.

She said: “We at Bute Oasis would like to say thank you to each and everyone who helped us, McQueen’s Butcher’s and the mysterious benefactor you know how you are, Jessmay’s Fruit Shop, Fiona Gillespie for organising a huge donation of toys from Glasgow Care in the city and Fyne Homes, Bute Scouts, Emma Thomson, John McFadden. Family and friends, Argyle and Bute Council staff, Care Plus for all their help and the support of donations.

“We would also like to say a huge big thank you to our community here on Bute who just keep giving and giving, we are humbled by your generosity. And thanks all our team who go beyond the call of duty, you are all amazing.

Donations.

“We can’t thank you enough, you truly know the meaning of Christmas. And a massive big thank you to the Bute Resilience Team, that helped us deliver our 102 hampers and presents for the kids, and all the others who came in to help deliver them.”

Provost Len Scoullar dropped into Bute Oasis with boxes of groceries for the Bute foodbank donated by Argyll and Bute Council staff, and met Angela Callaghan, who was also founded Bute Oasis five years ago.

Provost Scoullar said: “Community spirit in action is what I see here at Bute Oasis. Life can be difficult for people at times. Council staff have been very generous in the donations they’ve gathered together to help others, and the hard work that Angela and her team do will make all the difference to people in need.

“Angela and everyone involved should be proud of the difference they are making. My best wishes go to everyone for happiness and success in 2019.”

Provost Len Scoullar with Angela Callaghan, founder of Bute Oasis.

Angela explained the work that goes into gathering and distributing food to families in Bute.

She said: “There was everything from turkey to potatoes, and from tinned food to biscuits in the Christmas boxes. Having useful combinations of food available for people is all about being organised.

“That said, last year I was so focused on organising food for people who use the food bank that I nearly forgot to get a turkey for my own family!

“We welcome donations all year round, and are open Monday to Sunday. If anyone would like to contribute, we’ll be pleased to see you.”

Care Plus give Bute Oasis selection boxes every year for the Christmas collection. This year they also gave £500 to the foodbank.

Bute Oasis Foodbank is open Monday to Saturday 10-4pm, Sunday 11-4pm, at 6 Argyle Street, Rothesay, PA20 0AT. Call 01700 502272 or message through the Facebook page.