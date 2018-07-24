Bute festival-goers urged to share their views on deposit return scheme

People are being urged to have their say on how a national deposit return scheme could work best for Scotland, at this weekend’s ButeFest.

People across Scotland will have the opportunity to share their views at festivals, to visitor attractions, shopping locations and community centres. For those who can’t make it to an event, there will be a webinar available where you can learn more about what a deposit return scheme could mean for Scotland.

Under a deposit return scheme, customers pay a small deposit when they buy drinks in, for example, a bottle or a can, and then get the deposit back when they return the empty container for recycling. A public consultation on a deposit return scheme for Scotland was officially opened by the Scottish Government last month.

Cabinet Secretary for the Environment, Climate Change and Land Reform, Roseanna Cunningham, said: “A deposit return scheme will provide a new secure source of high quality material which will create opportunities to develop our recycling infrastructure in Scotland and create jobs. This will also improve the availability of recycled material for use in the production of bottles and cans in future.

“I would encourage everyone with an interest to provide their views on how this scheme can meet Scotland’s needs and help us tackle our throwaway culture.”

Iain Gulland, chief executive, Zero Waste Scotland, said: “People will make this scheme a success – for our environment and our economy. The Scottish Government and Zero Waste Scotland have committed to designing the best possible deposit return scheme for Scotland. We want it to work for everyone – and that’s why we’re calling on as many people as possible to have their say.

“With thanks to support from a wide range of partners we are delighted to be out and about this summer, on behalf of the Scottish Government, visiting a wide range of events and locations across the country – from border towns to Inverness – asking everyone for their views on how a deposit return scheme could work best for them.”