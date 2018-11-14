Bute falls silent for Armistice centenary Remembrance Sunday events

The centenary of the ending of WW1 last Sunday was marked at several services on Bute.

The day began with The Reverend Owain Jones conducting a service at Port Bannatyne War Memorial, where one of the wreaths aid was to commemorate lost Submariners. He was then on duty at Rothesay Cenotaph, in conditions of driving rain,when among the many wreaths laid by local organisations was one by Lord Lieutenant Patrick Crichton, and again later at Kingarth War Memorial.

Remembrance Sunday, Kingarth. Photo by Iain Cochrane.

The Rotary Club’s afternoon service at Cnoc-An-Raer, recognising the losses sustained by the Merchant Navy, was conducted by the Reverend Sibyl Tchaikovski.

Remembrance Sunday, Rothesay. Photo by Iain Cochrane.

Mike Russell, MSP at Remembrance, Rothesay

Knitted poppies for the High Kirk Rothesay.Photo by Iain Macleod.

Ed Clarke, a former Submariner, laying a wreath at the Submariners memorial, Port Bannatyne.

The MacFarlane family at Remembrance Sunday, Cnoc-an-Raer.Photo by Iain Cochrane.

Remembrance Sunday, Port Bannatyne. Photo Iain Cochrane

Remembrance Sunday, Cnoc-an-Raer. Photo by Iain Cochrane.

Remembrance Sunday, Port Bannatyne, Reverend Owain Jones, United Church of Bute.