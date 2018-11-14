Bute falls silent for Armistice centenary Remembrance Sunday events
The centenary of the ending of WW1 last Sunday was marked at several services on Bute.
The day began with The Reverend Owain Jones conducting a service at Port Bannatyne War Memorial, where one of the wreaths aid was to commemorate lost Submariners. He was then on duty at Rothesay Cenotaph, in conditions of driving rain,when among the many wreaths laid by local organisations was one by Lord Lieutenant Patrick Crichton, and again later at Kingarth War Memorial.
The Rotary Club’s afternoon service at Cnoc-An-Raer, recognising the losses sustained by the Merchant Navy, was conducted by the Reverend Sibyl Tchaikovski.