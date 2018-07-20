Bute cycling event boost for Alesha’s family

Fifty-five hardy cyclists hit the roads of Bute on Saturday as part of the Big Bike Revival.

The family-friendly event, an eight-mile return trip from the Discovery Centre to Mount Stuart, was organised by Bute Community Cycling Club.

The ride was also a tribute to six-year-old Alesha MacPhail, who died on the island earlier this month.

Victoria O’Reilly, one of the organisers, said: “The event had a real community feel to it. The weather was perfect and it didn’t rain as forecasted until around 3pm.

“The ride itself was most enjoyable, even though it was double the distance that I had advised The Buteman last week!

“The helmi’s cupcakes were a well-earned treat at the end and kids loved the momento, which was a duffle bag with Big Bike Revival stitched on it.

“David from the Bike Shed was kept busy fixing minor repairs on the bikes for every one. Mount Stuart was perfect as a location with the play park for extra fun for the children, while parents relaxed with a coffee from the visitor centre.

“We raised £165.50 for Alesha’s fund, which will go a good way towards helping her family.”