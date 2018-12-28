Bute crime writing festival gets funding

The council has agreed that 12 events and festivals will share £113,000 funding to help create attractions that will increase the appeal of Argyll and Bute as a world-class tourist destination.

These include an annual literary event on Bute, as well as music festivals in Kintyre, Oban and Tiree.

Crime writing festival Bute Noir received £3,500.

Craig Robertson, crime writer and Bute Noir festival director, said: “The funding award is hugely important to the running of Bute Noir because it allows us to go into the New Year confident in our preparations for the 2019 festival. We will now be able to bring more authors to the island for the first weekend in August, and it will also let us increase the international nature of the festival.

“We are committed to making the festival the best we can for the people of Bute and to making it an attraction for visitors.

“It’s testament to Bute Noir’s success that some of the biggest names in crime fiction want to come to Bute in August 2019 and this funding award will now make that a reality. Their names will have to remain a mystery until our line-up is announced in the Spring, but the big reveal will be no disappointment.

“We are grateful to Argyll and Bute Council for their support and are delighted that they’ve chosen to back the festival in this way.”

A total of 21 organisations bid into the fund which offers small grants of up to £5,000 and large grants of over £5,000. Total ask from the 21 bids was £221,060 from a fund of £113,000.

Councillor Aileen Morton, policy lead for economic development, said: “Tourism is one of Argyll and Bute’s most important industries, and helps to create wealth and jobs. This is an area strong in heritage and culture, which we must use to our advantage in encouraging visitors to come and enjoy what Argyll and Bute has to offer. Over the years, the council has made a major contribution to the development of major events and festival which has provided a successful economic stimulus for the area.”