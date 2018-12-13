Bute Christmas service to be held at the Mount Stuart Marble Chapel

The festive service of ‘Lessons and Carols and Seasonal Music’ in the Marble Chapel, Mount Stuart is being held on Monday, December 17, at 7pm.

Over the years, proceeds have been donated to many deserving causes. This year, marking the centenary of the end of the First World War, proceeds are being given to Combat Stress, a Scottish registered charity.

Founded shortly after World War One, this small charity offers specialist help to many veterans who struggle with anxiety, anger and depression; trauma which rips through life, destroying relationships and tearing families apart.

Treatment offered not only transforms lives, it saves them too.

Ian Sinclair, who organises the event, said: “It’s been going on for close on 30 years. It’s recognised as the start of Christmas.

“It’s a well put together service that involves talents from the island. It’s a sell out every year and every penny goes to charity. It’s very well supported and we have given a lot to charity.”

Tickets (£6) are available at Wm Skelton & Co, Castle Chambers, High Street (business hours).