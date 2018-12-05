Bute Christmas lights switch-on

The festive season is now upon us, and Rothesay is about to get into the spirit with the switch-on of the Christmas Lights for 2018 this Friday.

The switch-on will take place at Guildford Square, Rothesay, at 4pm,

The Bute Schools Choirs at Guildford Square for the switch-on of the Christmas lights in 2014.

Provost Len Scoullar has again organised this year’s event. He revealed more about this year’s lights switch-on and why he enjoys organising the event each year.

He said: “We will have a joint choir made up of primary school children. All the schools have been invited to send five or six pupils each.

“Two head girls will switch-on the lights this year. I just hope the weather is kind to us.

“It’s a ceremony that the young people enjoy very much. And I’m always delighted to organise it for that reason.”

There is sure to be a large crowd again for this year’s event on Friday, at 4pm.