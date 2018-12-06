Bute charity Calum’s Cabin to open flat in Glasgow

Calum’s Cabin has announced the purchase of a new flat in Glasgow to support children with cancer and their families who visit the city for treatment.

It was made possible thanks to the funds raised by Calum’s Cabin walkers at this year’s Kiltwalk events around Scotland, with a 474 walkers raising an incredible £202,178.35, which includes a generous 40 per cent donation from The Hunter Foundation.

Calums Cabin walkers at this year's Kiltwalk

The luxury flat in Finnieston will be a “home from home” for children living with cancer and their families when it opens in spring 2019 and will be provided at no cost to the families during their stay.

Calum’s Cabin was created by the family of Calum Speirs, a brave Rothesay boy who sadly lost his battle with a brain tumour aged just 12. Calum’s mum, Caroline, said: “I just want to thank our walkers who walked last year. We just can’t thank you enough. The difference your funds make to families is indescribable.”

Families often commute long distances eg. Highlands and Islands, to The Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre or the Royal Hospital for children, Glasgow for weeks or months at a time, separating families at an emotional and challenging time. The flat will sleep between 4-6 people and will be designed and equipped to the highest standards with everything a family needs to reduce the day to day stress and financial burden of a cancer diagnosis, allowing families time together in a comfortable, homely and relaxing environment.

Calum’s dad, Duncan, said: “We hope you will get your walking boots on and walk for Calum’s Cabin at a Kiltwalk near you in 2019.”

To be part of the charity’s Kiltwalk team and walk six miles, 15 miles or 23 miles, visit www.thekiltwalk.co.uk and sign-up.