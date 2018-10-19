Bute boat builders catch salmon company deal

A Bute boatbuilding company continues to prosper after landing “significant work” in the form of a contract for a new workboat for Loch Striven.

The Scottish Salmon Company has commissioned a bespoke design, 30-tonne workboat for its sites at Loch Striven, with delivery expected in early 2019.

Built by expert craftsmen from the Ardmaleish Boatbuilding Company on Bute, the vessel commission will see the family-run firm employ four new modern apprentices to assist with the build.

Ardmaleish Boatbuilding Company has more than 40 years’ worth of experience in the pleasure and commercial craft manufacturing field.

Ewan Ferguson, managing director of Ardmaleish Boatbuilding Company, spoke of the importances of the local business picking up this contract from The Scottish Salmon Company.

He said: “As a small family run business projects like this are very significant, as they allow us to continue growing and bringing in more apprentices.

“The Scottish Salmon Company are one of our biggest customers, so we are happy that they have chosen Ardmaleish Boatbuilding Company to build their new workboat.”

The announcement follows The Scottish Salmon Company reporting positive results for the first half of the year, adding to its commitment to grow the business in a responsible and sustainable manner.

Chief executive Craig Anderson said: “The Scottish Salmon Company is proud that this is the fifth boat built for us by Ardmaleish Boatbuilding Company.

“The close working relationship allows us to work together to incorporate new technology and to design improvements in the vessels.

“The Scottish Salmon Company is committed to using Scottish suppliers where possible and we look forward to launching the new boat next year.”

The Scottish Salmon Company is the leading producer of premium salmon with operations only in Scotland.