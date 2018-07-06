Bute beer part of chain’s festival

A beer from a Rothesay brewery has been hand-picked by ALDI to feature in its 15th Scottish Beer Festival, in stores now.

RED from Bute Brew is available in ALDI stores across the country. The festival is expected to generate over £110,000 for 35 small batch breweries.

Graham Nicolson, group buying director, ALDI Scotland, said: “We’re proud to stock a record number of exclusive-to-ALDI bottles as well as welcoming eight new Scottish breweries making their festival debut. Since it was launched in 2012, the festival has generated in excess of £2 million worth of sales for the breweries, helping to support and grow Scotland’s craft beer industry and placing Scottish beers firmly on the radar.”