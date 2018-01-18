Bute Arts Society concert

Scottish virtuoso percussionist and marimba player Calum Huggan will perform a concert presented by Bute Arts Society at Rothesay Joint Campus on Friday.

The concert, starting at 7.30pm, will include works by Bach and Debussy, variations on a theme by Dowland and pieces specially written for the marimba by other rather less well known composers.

Calum likes to bill himself as a ‘Scottish marimbist and percussionist, passionate about music and cross-arts collaborations’. With a first class honours degree in percussion from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, he recently became the first Briton to be accepted onto the advanced solo marimba course at the Royal College of Music, London, studying under virtuosic marimbist and composer Eric Sammut.

Calum has also performed with the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra, Scottish Ensemble and the orchestras of Scottish Opera and the National Theatre Mannheim. He recently made his international debut as guest principal with Jyväskylä Sinfonia, Finland, and as a soloist in Abu Dhabi.

Calum is a sought-after percussionist tutor and workshop leader throughout the UK. He acts as a musical and artistic director for the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland’s Music Summer Schools.

Calum grew up in Lenzie and began his music studies at the RSAMD (Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama, now the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland) Junior Academy.