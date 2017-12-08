Bute and mainland talent come together

Celebrated Edinburgh based clarinettist John Burgess and Bute’s own Les Gitanes were the special guests at the opening winter jazz concert at Rothesay’s Victoria Hotel last month which saw the launch of their new joint CD, ‘A Porter’s Love Call’.

Rothesay is the traditional home of jazz in western Scotland and the winter programme has become a significant part of the musical fixture list on the island’s thriving music scene.

John together with Les Gitanes, comprising Tim Saul on lead guitar, bass player Paul McKay, lead guitarist Alec Mack and Keith McIntyre on rhythm guitar reprised several numbers from the new CD, recorded at the Victoria Hotel three years ago.

The play list included the CD title track, A Porter’s Love Call (to A Chambermaid) by Fats Waller, Minor Swing, Nuages and Swing 42 by the great Django Reinhardt, Fats Waller’s Ain’t Misbehavin’ and Pennies from Heaven written by Arthur Johnston.

John’s delicate touch on the clarinet superbly complemented the vibrancy of the Les Gitanes strings, and was much enjoyed and appreciated by an audience of jazz enthusiasts at Rothesay’s Victoria Hotel.

The next concert in the winter series will be New Year Jazz at the Vic on Tuesday, January 2, featuring the Tim Saul Quartet with special guests including the talented tenor saxophonist Nick Gould, the ever popular and versatile Robert Henderson on trumpet and much-loved vocalist Anna Harrison who is a firm favourite with Bute audiences. Tickets are available through www.butejazz.com.