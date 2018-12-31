Bute 2018: A year in headlines

In our round-up of local news in 2018, we look back at the what has been hitting the headlines in Bute over the past year.

In March, two Bute authors and friends Nina Allan and Anne Charnock were up for the British Science Fiction Awards’ best novel award. With Nina’s novel ‘The Rift’ winning the prize and Anne picking up the short fiction prize.

In June, Bute became the first Scottish island to host the LGBT festival Pride, with events held to celebrate the local gay, lesbian, bisexual, and transgender community.

In July, islanders came together for a bike ride from Rothesay to Mount Stuart and back in memory of tragic six-year-old girl Alesha MacPhail.

In August, Donald Campbell’s iconic Bluebird K7 hydroplane arrived on Bute for a series of tests at Loch Fad, it’s first outing in more than 50 years, delighting islanders and the many visitors who came to Bute to see Bluebird in action.

In November, hundreds attended poignant services held across the island to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War.

Also in November, the former Ritz cinema in Rothesay was re-opened as a music venue and bar with a function suite and a digital recording studio. Keeping the name The Ritz, the venue’s owner Darren Fletcher revealed he hoped the 700 capacity venue will provide a boost to the island

In December, a petition was started after concerns were raised about the omission of Bute from Argyll and Bute Council documents and emails.