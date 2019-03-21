Rothesay events: Businesses invited to hear about cultural partnerships

Local businesses in Argyll and Bute are invited to hear the business benefits of collaborating with the cultural sector, at special events in Rothesay today (Thursday).

At an early evening reception, organised by independent charity Arts and Business Scotland, local businesses will have the opportunity to hear businessman David White talking about how his award-winning creative partnership with Cultural Documents has benefited his business – international freight services company IFS Worldwide.

Cultural Documents director Deirdre MacKenna will also speak at the event. Their creative partnership won the award for most innovative international collaboration at the 2016 Arts & Business Scotland awards.

The event in Rothesay is the latest in a series of roadshow events hosted by Arts & Business Scotland to promote the Scotland’s Culture & Business Fund Scotland (CBFS) programme.

Local arts and heritage organisations will also have the opportunity to attend an afternoon workshop giving them real life examples of successful partnerships between business and the cultural sector as well as practical advice on how to apply to the CBFS.

The early evening reception that follows is open to cultural organisations and local businesses to attend, providing an opportunity for networking and to hear David White and Deirdre MacKenna speak about their positive experiences of business and cultural partnership.

Speaking ahead of his appearance at the networking events in Rothesay, David White said: “As a businessman, I’m really looking forward to having the opportunity to share with other local businesses my own positive experience of collaborating with the cultural sector.

“Three years on, the partnership with Cultural Documents continues to deliver benefits to my business and it’s something I’m really pleased to have done.

“Based on that experience, I’d have no hesitation in encouraging other businesses that might be considering a partnership with the cultural sector to take the plunge.”

Commenting on the forthcoming roadshow events, Arts & Business Scotland’s head of programmes Carl Watt said: “We are delighted to bring our Culture & Business Fund Scotland roadshow to Rothesay.

“For local cultural organisations, these events are a great opportunity to find out more about the CBFS programme and how to apply and to draw inspiration from past successful examples of business and cultural collaboration, both locally and throughout Scotland.

“I’d also encourage local businesses to take advantage of the opportunity to come along to our free evening drinks reception, to broaden your network and to hear first-hand from David White how closer collaboration with the cultural sector has benefited his business.”

The CBFS workshop this Thursday takes place at the Winter Garden Discovery Centre in Rothesay from 3.30pm until 5pm, followed by the networking reception from 5.30pm.

To book your place at the afternoon workshops or/ and the evening reception email events@aandbscotland.org.uk, stating your name, job title and business or organisation and specifying which event you would like to sign up for.