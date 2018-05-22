Local businesses benefit from £72m rate relief in seven years

New figures show the Scottish Government’s rate relief scheme saved businesses in Argyll and Bute £72 million between 2009-10 and 2016-17.

Across Argyll and Bute, the latest figures show that 5,439 local firms benefitted from this flagship Scottish Government policy in 2016. This figure does not, however, include premises that qualified for the new 100 per cent reliefs introduced, including Day Nursery Relief and the Business Growth Accelerator.

Local MSP Michael Russell (SNP), said: “Since coming to office the SNP Scottish Government has taken strong action to support business growth and jobs in Argyll and Bute, helping to keep money in our neighbourhoods and boost our high streets.”