Island claimant figure remains exactly the same as last year

There are 925 benefits claimants in Argyll and Bute, exactly the same figure as a year ago in the county.

However, the number of people in Argyll and Bute claiming benefits is down 51 per cent from the figures in 2010. And for those aged 18-24 the number has fallen by 64 per cent since 2010, from 525 to 190.

Rothesay Job Centre manager Moira Hellyer said: “By working with our employers and partners locally we are able to promote opportunities and fully support customers. We offer support with CV’s, confidence building and mock interviews to help equip our customers in the Labour market ultimately leading to employment.”