Helping to plan for the future

A series of ‘Planning for the Future’ roadshows, which will offer Scottish farmers advice on everything from accounting to writing a will, is to be held around the country.

Organised by the Scottish Government’s Farm Advisory Service (FAS), in collaboration with NFU Scotland (NFUS) and the Scottish Land Commission, the free events will feature a range of guest speakers, including accountants, legal experts and NFUS Next Generation representatives.

The Bute meeting will be at the Kingarth Hotel, near Kingarth, on Wednesday, October 10

Hamish Lean, Agricultural Lawyer at Shepherd & Wedderburn, and James MacKessack-Leitch, Policy Officer at the Scottish Land Commission, will be among the expert speakers.

Among the issues covered will be succession, Inheritance Tax and joint venture opportunities, encouraging farmers to think about the future of their business.

Those attending will also be given the opportunity to talk one-on-one with the expert speakers.

FAS is delivered by experts from SAC Consulting, part of Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC).

Kirsten Williams, from SAC Consulting, said: “Nobody really knows what the future holds, particularly in these uncertain times, but there are many things we can do to plan ahead. We hope as many farmers as possible take advantage of these free events, where they will receive expert guidance from a range of excellent speakers.”

Jenny Brunton, Next Generation Policy Manager at NFU Scotland, said: “These joint workshops with NFUS, the Farm Advisory Service and the Scottish Land Commission are a great example of the collaboration that is needed in Scottish agriculture. The events provide new entrants, successors and those looking to wind down with an opportunity to explore different joint venture models and speak to experts on what will work best for them.

“Often people just need to start a conversation and they are likely to find others in the same position. The first meeting in Orkney was a huge success and the variety of people there added to the fantastic discussion. NFUS is encouraging farmers and crofters to plan ahead and these workshops are the ideal place to do this.”

To book a free place, visit the FAS website. Alternatively, contact Val Angus on 01835 823 322 or email val.angus@sac.co.uk