Funding bid to help local people get jobs

Argyll and Bute Council last week approved a funding bid to Skills Development Scotland to provide a service that would help long-term unemployed people to find jobs.

If successful the contract will be delivered by the council’s employability team, which over the past three years, has helped 266 long-term unemployed people across Argyll and Bute into work. Skills Development Scotland offered support agencies across the area the chance to bid for funding. This bid is to deliver services in 2018/19 across the local authority area including Bute.