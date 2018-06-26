Budding engineers

Five pupils from North Bute Primary School were shortlisted from 15,000 other entrants to exhibit their inventions at The Scottish Engineering Leaders Award Public Exhibition in Glasgow.

Abigail MacGregor and Kayleigh McLachlan from P5, Anna Whitcomb and Breagha McKay from P6, and Ralph Johnson of P7 from the Port Bannatyne school, all had their work on display at the exhibition held at the city’s Barony Hall earlier this month.

The pupils were asked to research engineering and interview a practicing engineer to inspire them in answering the question: “If you were an engineer, what would you do?”

Pamela McFarlane from North Bute Primary School Parent Council praised the pupils for their success.

She said: “We are very proud and would like to congratulate the pupils. Well done to you all.”