Brookmyre is on fire at Bute Noir event

Rothesay Library, Thursday, January 25, 2018

Chris Brookmyre event in Rothesay Library. Photo by Alison Cross.

Being somewhat of a Brookmyre veteran having attended Edinburgh Book Festival,

Bloody Scotland, Tarbert Book Festival and now three Bute Noir events, I’d be tempted to say he missed his calling as a stand-up comedian if I hadn’t read his books.

He no longer begins proceedings with the warning if you are easily offended leave now, experience has taught him those of a delicate disposition prefer to wait until they get their fix and then storm out. Oh, that poor lady at Aye Write.

I’m not aware of this happening in Bute, perhaps we’re made of stronger stuff? Suffice to say Billy Connolly would blush at some of the colourful language he uses.

Chris, a football pundit, playwright and million copy selling novelist, breezes in and opens his talk by thanking Bute Noir for inviting him back. Not always the case as illustrated by his reading of an email from a group who declined his publisher’s attempts to have Chris re-visit them. While regaling us with graphic tales of his attendance at other book events, he mused on what crime fiction festivals would be like if audiences behaved in football fan fashion? He demonstrated a few chants featuring Ian Rankin and Val McDermid. The one involving Jeffrey Archer wasn’t complimentary, but very funny.

Fifteen minutes in Chris thought he should discuss his books. His visit timed to publicise the release of the paperback version of ‘Want you Gone’, a crime thriller about con men and hacking, featuring his world weary character Jack Parlabane. His new release in hardback is ‘Places in the Darkness’, the city in the sky in it may be in space but, as we learned by his reading from the first chapter, it is a locked room style murder mystery.

By popular demand, he closed the evening by performing his short play ‘Puck Knows’, a cautionary tale of unruly teenagers attending a performance of a Midsummer Night’s at Kelvingrove Bandstand in Glasgow.

Event alert - Luca Veste and Craig Robertson will be discussing their latest crime thrillers at Rothesay Library on March 22. Get your tickets now to avoid disappointment, they will sell out.