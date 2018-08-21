Brexit discussion

Local MSP and Scottish Government Brexit Minister Michael Russell (SNP) will be appearing at the United Churches of Bute Hall, High Street, Rothesay on Friday (August 24) at 6.30pm.

The topic for the evening will be Scotland’s Place in Europe - Brexit what is at stake.

Whether your position on Europe is to remain or leave this talk will give you the opportunity to meet with and ask your questions to one of the leading players in Scotland dealing with Brexit and its impact for the people and businesses of Scotland.

All are welcome at the event which has free admission with tea/coffee and biscuits.